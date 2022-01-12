Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother REACTS on her daughter crying after Umar Riaz's eviction

A couple of days ago in Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar, announced that Umar Riaz has been evicted from the show. It was a devastating moment for a lot of people inside and outside the house of Bigg Boss. Umar Riaz may not have made a lot of friends inside Bigg Boss 15 house, however, there were constant two - Karan Kundrra and . He was also friends with Rajiv Adatia who was evicted a couple of weeks ago. After Umar Riaz's eviction, Rashami Desai was inconsolable. She even now demands that Bigg Boss brings back Umar inside the house. Now, Rashami Desai's mother has reacted to her daughter crying after Umar's eviction and missing him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash, calls her an 'opportunist'

Rashami's mother reasoned that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has a kind heart. She added that Rashami values friendship and supports her friends when needed. She said that her bond with Umar was one such bond. Rashami's mother said that the entire country was upset with Umar Riaz's eviction. She added that it was especially upsetting for Rashami because she shared a very good bond with Umar inside. Rashami's mother is confident that her daughter will bounce back in the game.

"Her crying just shows how much she valued her friendship with Umar. But I know she will bounce back and I know like her fans call her she will be that lone warrior in the house, who will win and come outside," Rasila Desai told ETimes in an interview. Meanwhile, Umar Riaz was initially very upset with his ouster. However, his brother, and the support of his fans that he has gained in the last 100 days have helped him cheer up. Umar, too said that he would continue his friendship with Rashami, Karan and Rajiv outside the show.