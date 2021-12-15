Bigg Boss 15 is getting more intense. In yesterday’s episode, , Umar Riaz and Abhijit Bichukale were having a conversation. Umar told Abhijit to put his hair behind as his face would be visible. Rashami added that he should sport a pony. “Inko kuch bolte bhi nahin hai (Bigg Boss),” said Umar. Rashami responded and said, “Inko sab allowed hai. Yeh Bigg Boss ki naajayaz aulaad hai. Abhijit laughed and said, “Galat bole. Abhi inki yeh baat niklegi.” Umar added and said she might get into trouble during the weekend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra is a misogynist toxic man,’ Fans slam the actor after ugly fight with Tejasswi Prakash – see Twitter reactions

Meanwhile, in the Ticket To Finale task, contestants were seen battling it out. As things became more intense, Abhijit was seen trying to make himself heard. When things didn’t go according to his plan, he was seen running towards the kitchen shouting "I will burn down the house". He calmed down after a while. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai have an ugly fight after which Tejasswi is in tears

As you might be aware, Rashami Desai, , , Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale entered the show as wildcard contestants. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's nasty fight in Bigg Boss 15 and more

Rakhi Sawant is saved from the nominations as she has become the first contestant to reach the finale. In yesterday’s episode, , Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal won the task. On the other hand, Abhijit Bichukale, Ritesh, Karan Kundrra, , Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Nishat Bhat are nominated.

In the episode, we also saw Tejasswi and Rashami sorting their issues. Rahsami told Tejasswi that she loves her. She also told her to not involve anyone including her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in case they have an issue in the future.