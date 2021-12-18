It’s all happening enjoyed the big boss house. There are many groups formed. We can also see many contestants fighting. Amid the fights, we can see contestants supporting their favourite contestants. Now, on today’s episode Ritesh and Umar Riaz got into a huge fight. We saw standing by Umar. Fans are appreciating her. A fan wrote, “How Rashmi comes in support for #UmarRiaz till now no one did that for him , that's what real friends do.What Kk did all along is just stand by and watch him ridiculed and never took a clear stand but then manofies him in corner. #UmRash >>> #UmarArmy #BBKingUmar #UmarIsTheBoss.” Another fan wrote, “Although i was never a huge fan of Rashmi but i never disliked her either she is harmless and i don't know why some people have a problem with Umar being friends with Rash, She has her own matters and Umar has his own, can't we accept that.” Another tweet read, “The way Rashmi took stand for Umar is commendable. I'm really liking their bond now.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande trolled for flirting with Karanvir Bohra, Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan's edited wedding pic goes viral and more

Have a look at the reactions below:

Umar is on fire ❤❤❤❤???? Thanks Rajiv Rashmi to support Umar

Well, we will have to wait and watch how the bond between Umar and Rashami shapes up from here.