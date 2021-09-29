Bigg Boss 15 fever is slowly catching up. All eyes are on Rhea Chakraborty if she is going to be a part of the show. As per a Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 15 Updates, the makers have offered her Rs five lakh a week. This means, she will get Rs 35 lakh a week, which is by far the highest ever offered to a celebrity to be on Salman Khan's show. Even if she manages to stick inside the house for two weeks, she will make Rs 70 lakh. It seems the makers are having non-stop meetings with the actress. The final decision is expected today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: How well do you know the 12 confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show? Check out lesser known facts

Talking about Bigg Boss and money, Bollywood actress Rimi Sen made immense news in Bigg Boss 9 when it was revealed that she got Rs 2.25 crores for the show. The actress said she took it up as it was impossible to make so much money in a short time from any other source. Last year, Sidharth Shukla was paid close to Rs 35-40 lakh for a two week stay inside the show. It was considered as pretty high. When he joined the show in Bigg Boss 13, he was paid around Rs 18-20 lakh per week as per sources. Rashami Desai was the highest paid contestant with Rs 21 lakh per week.

Life has been rather tough on Rhea Chakraborty after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actress was accused by his family of financial fraud and isolating the actor from his near and dear ones. She was the one living with him when he was unwell in the last six months of his life. Rhea Chakraborty said that he was suffering from bipolar depression and his condition in June had deteriorated badly. He sent her away from his home on June 8 and they were not talking. He passed away on June 14 and investigations are on in his case.