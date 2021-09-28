Ever since Bigg Boss 15 was announced, people started speculating that Rhea Chakraborty will be a part of Salman Khan's reality show. Sources close to the lady denied the news. In fact, papers and social media handles also wrote that makers were trying to rope in Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande together for the same season. Ankita Lokhande also hotly denied doing Bigg Boss 15. It seems she is offered the show almost every year. Now, Rhea Chakraborty was seen at the same studio as Tejasswi Prakash and Dalljiet Kaur. There are rumours if she is joining the show or going to do a special dance performance for the premiere episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and more contestants to make this season the HOTTEST ever?

Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a pair of denims and a grey top. The actress also carried a Louis Vuitton sling bag with her. Tejasswi Prakash and Dalljiet Kaur were also seen at the same building. Everyone is wondering if the ladies were rehearsing together. Now, Rhea Chakraborty has thanked a skin clinic salon for a pampering session. The name of the place was Clinic Metamorphosis. Fans have commented on Rhea's pics that it is good to see that she is looking after herself. It is not unusual to see celebs head to the salon before going to the Bigg Boss house. This season survival and items will be given very sparingly so everyone needs to look good.

Rhea Chakraborty spent a couple of months in prison after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. This happened after her name came up in the drug chats unearthed by the NCB. Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani is still in the custody of the NCB. His bail has been rejected. Rhea Chakraborty's presence in Bigg Boss 15 can generate unprecedented eyeballs for the show. What do you feel about this?