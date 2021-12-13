While there is a lot of drama going inside the house, 's husband Ritesh Kumar/Singh's alleged first wife, Snigdha Priya has made some shocking allegations regarding him. In an interview to India.com, she said the got married seven years ago on December 1, 2014 in Bihar’s Batiya city. She went to say that due to a ‘small issue’ in 2017, he beat her up because of which she got an injury near her eye. She had to get stitches. She said she has images in which her injury can be clearly seen. She also said that after the incident, she registered a case of domestic violence against him. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor gifts diamond necklace worth Rs. 2.7 crores; Salman Khan surprises couple with a Range Rover worth Rs. 3 crore - check newlyweds' most expensive gifts

Snigdha went on to say that she knew about Ritesh and Rakhi getting close to each other and added that knowing Ritesh's behaviour, their relationship would not last long. She also said that he only cared about money and lied to her before their marriage.

In the interview, she said that Rakhi Sawant had posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen doing the dishes and claimed that it was her kitchen. Refuting her claim, Snigdha said that it was in fact her kitchen and her utensils. She also said that she had no issues with Rakhi and called Ritesh a 'khota sikka'.

Before entering the show, in a conversation with , Ritesh had said he's a software engineer and works in Belgium. He had added that he had to keep his marriage a secret due to some ‘professional reasons.

Meanwhile, in a recent Bigg Boss episode, Ritesh kissed Rakhi on her lips as other contestants were around. She started blushing after which the contestants started teasing her.