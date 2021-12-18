A few days ago, a Twitter handle going by the name of Ritesh Singh, who claims to be 's husband, had posted photos from what he says was his wedding and more with his wife Snigdha Priya and child. These pictures were in sync with Rakhi's revelation on Bigg Boss 14 that her husband was married before. However, Snigdha has rubbished Ritesh's claim of being married to Rakhi and being an NRI from Belgium who owns a company by saying that he is still married to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: 'Ho kaun tum?' Salman Khan SLAMS Ritesh for misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant

Talking to TOI, Snigdha said that both she and Ritesh are from Bihar. They got married on December 1, 2014. It was an arranged marriage. They lived in his hometown Bettiah (Bihar) and moved to Chennai in March 2015. They had a child in December the same year. She said that she has lived with Ritesh for two-and-a-half years in their seven years of marriage and it was nothing short of an ordeal.

She said that Ritesh was short-tempered and used to beat her up. She claimed that on February 18, 2017, he hit her for 4 hours with his belt when his mother Madhubala Devi and sister Vandana Singh came to visit them. She was taken to the hospital and then she went to her parents' home.

Her father had also filed a complaint of domestic violence and assault against Ritesh, his mother and sister at a local police station in Bihar. Ritesh then came to pick her up after 8 months and assured her father that he would not beat her again. Giving a thought about her child, Snigdha decided to go with him but after two months, in October 2018, he left the house and never returned.

In June 2019, Ritesh came to live with her parents in Nawada for over 10 days. However, when he left, he blocked her phone number. After a few months, she emailed him since her son was missing his father. He connected with her and asked for a divorce, but she refused. He got in touch with her three months ago and again asked for a divorce.

Snigdha said that she was left in shock after she got to know that he was entering into the Bigg Boss house with Rakhi Sawant as her husband. "I still can’t believe how he managed to marry a celebrity like Rakhi. According to me, it’s a lie and so are his claims of being an NRI and owning a company. How can Ritesh pose as Rakhi Sawant’s husband on Bigg Boss 15? He is still married to me. This is against the law,” she told the daily.

Recently, Rakhi shared some secrets about Ritesh with on Bigg Boss 15. She revealed that there are a lot of things she was not aware of Ritesh before marriage. She even pointed out that he has never revealed his identity before the show because he is not willing to bring out his reality that he is having some illicit relationship.