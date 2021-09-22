Bigg Boss 15: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari to be a part of the show as tribe leaders?

Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2 and we will see Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari in the show.