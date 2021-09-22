Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2 and fans are super-excited about it. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. It is a different concept altogether and fans are totally loving it. Now, as per reports, this jungle theme will also have different tribe of people living in it. The makers of the show have also posted this on their social media accounts that there will be different tribes and former Bigg Boss winners, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be the tribe leaders. In a way, they will be the captains and the contestants will be divided into teams. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

We have seen a similar concept last year as well where Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan were seen as Toofani seniors. In the latest promo of the show, Salman says the life of contestants will be tough without comfortable things amidst the open sky and Vishwasundari tree. Salman jokingly asks how the contestants will sleep peacefully around the mosquitoes and various jungle insects. Bigg Boss OTT has ended and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show. Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up of the show. Shamita Shetty became the second runner-up of the show and Raqesh Bapat stood fourth in the show. Pratik Sehajpal chose to take the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and opt-out of Bigg Boss OTT's winner race. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Ever since the show ended, fans have been waiting for Bigg Boss 15. A lot of names of celebrities are doing rounds but recently, it was confirmed that Punjabi singer Afsana Khan will be entering the show as a participant.