Bigg Boss 15 began on October 2. It is undoubtedly the most loved reality show on television. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are the participants this year. The first week of the show was full of drama, action, emotions and entertainment. It was a blockbuster week. Salman Khan also praised the contestants for being entertaining. In the first week itself, 13 contestants were nominated and Sahil Shroff was evicted. The actor has now opened up about his favourites from the show.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sahil Shroff was asked about who he thinks can be the top 5 of this season. Sahil said, "I can't say the top 5 but yes I think Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and all those who speak and keep their point forward and are the masterminds can be a part of the finale. Karan would win I think." He also revealed who is the smart player of Bigg Boss 15. Sahil said, "I don't like fake and smart. I like people who are real and smart. I feel Karan is real and smart. He is a nice guy and played the game smartly in the first week." Sahil Shroff was asked if he would re-enter as the wild card contestant. Sahil said, "Right now I am happy to be back home and back to playing football. I am only thinking about those things. I am not even thinking about the wild ard right now."

Sahil Shroff also spoke about what went wrong with him that he was eliminated. Sahil said, "I don't think anything went wrong. All 13 people got nominated because of one person who did negative and he did not get nominated. So nothing was wrong. I am happy that I came out early if it was a long stay it would have been difficult for me. The person who did everything wrong is safe and others had to suffer and that went wrong I would say. That was a strange part about the show. Nothing was wrong from my side. I was on-track. Nominations happen within the house but that did not happen. If that would have happened, I wouln't have been nominated."