Bigg Boss 15 saw a huge controversy last week when Abhijit Bichukale, during the ticket to finale task, asked to her give him a kiss on his cheek. He did that several times. It became a big mudda and many fights and arguments ensued in the house. It was obvious that the issue would be raised in Weekend Ka Vaar. showed the contestants video footage of the issue and asked them to share their opinions. Tejasswi Prakash said that Abhijit Bichukale was wrong. While Salman said that Abhijit was wrong, he questioned Devoleena and asked her why she waited before raising the issue. Salman said it was only after the task was cancelled that she raised this issue with . Devoleena said she thought he was joking during the first few times. She added that it was not her intention to get benefits of the task from Abhijit and then complain about him. "He is a f**cking idiot and hot carried away," said Salman. He added that he was in no way supporting what did.

Tejasswi told Salman and other contestants that as a girl, sometimes they don't know how to react when they are uncomfortable. She said that in Abhijit and Devoleena's case, it was about convenience. She also said that Abhijit was not kidding and would have taken the kisses if Devoleena would have given it to him. Salman says how can you determine how anyone would react. Tejasswi was shocked.

Later, we saw Tejasswi telling Devoleena that what she did was right and that she stands by her. We also saw Shamita telling Devoleena that she should ask for help whenever needed. She went on to give her a hug.