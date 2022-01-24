In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Tejasswi Prakash's parents appeared through video call. The actress finally got to see her mother and father after ages. However, instead of an emotional session, it was all fun and entertaining. turned a matchmaker of sorts and asked Tejasswi's parents of they agree to her bond with Karan Kundrra. They said 'yes' and the couple was relieved. Karan then also impressed Tejasswi's parents by talking in Marathi. He learnt a line or two from Nishant Bhat and exchanged pleasentaries in Marathi with Tejasswi's parents. He then made a plan to have a drink with Tejasswi's father if he agrees to their 'rishta'. Tejasswi's father then says, "Yes, khamba kholenge." Salman Khan could not stop trolling Karan Kundrra over this and called him a 'bewada jamai'. Watch the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s fans defend him after he gets falsely accused of being ‘violent’ with Tejasswi Prakash; say, 'Andhe log, dekh lo dhyan se' — read tweets

ne Marathi mei baat karke Kiya Tejasswi ke parents ko impress! To know more, tune into BIGG BOSS 15, Monday to Friday at 10:30PM, Saturday Sunday at 8PM only on Colors #BiggBoss #biggboss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/XppS7IKN2T — Film window (@Filmwindow1) January 23, 2022

After this fun filled session, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had an arguement of sorts as contestants were asked to write good and bad things on a white t-shirt. On Teja's T-shirt, Karan wrote that he will see how things go on the flip side and that left the actress furious. Karan kicks the table and then trips over pushing the bench on which Tejasswi was sitting. Netizens got furious stating KK's violent avatar but many came out in his defense too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 23, 2022 Live Updates: Mika Singh promises a music video to Pratik Sehajpal