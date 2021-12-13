The Sunday's Weekend ka Vaar episode with was all about Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, their behaviour and how they are treating the ladies inside the Bigg Boss 15. While Salman schooled Karan for constantly questioning Tejasswi Prakash's loyalty and making her feel miserable, the Dabangg Khan lashed out at Umar for behaving arrogantly. However, viewers weren't happy with the way Karan and Umar faced Salman's bashing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Live Updates: Salman Khan schools male contestants

Salman told Karan that he is trying to control Tejasswi and has different set of rules of himself and Tejasswi. He also said that if his behaviour with Tejasswi continues this way, then they won't even last for even a month when they will take their relationship outside the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla leaves SidNaaz fans emotional, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's mehendi ceremony videos go viral and more

Salman then slammed Umar for his aggressive behaviour and said, "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here." Salman even asked Umar not to follow his brother Asim Riaz's footsteps and behave like him on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top 5 Contestants: Tejasswi Prakash takes the lead; boyfriend Karan Kundrra drops to second spot

Now, Salman is facing massive flak from the viewers for targeting Karan, Umar and also degrading Asim on the show. Take a look.

To umar fam as a kk fan we will support uh..no matter we get frm u or nt. As for as #KaranKundrra he is n will be vth #UmarRiaz as bhai for sure. Bth r sensible to keep going.

STOP PORTRAYING KARAN NEGATIVE

ONE MAN SHOW UMAR

bolna hotoh bahut kuch boldeta but he respects umar. https://t.co/tvYynHjjGg — Kashish (@KashishKp890) December 12, 2021

Bashing episode was shot on 11th dec, same day he completed 13 years in the industry. They ensured to make his day miserable. And on top of it, he couldn't speak to his parents. Just imagine what he must have gone through ? #KaranKundrra STOP PORTRAYING KARAN NEGATIVE — Nili (@Nilllii_star) December 12, 2021

Salman Khan ne teja ko comedian mat ban bola tha aur ab khud bol raha ki bubbly nahi rahi..kya chahte ho @ColorsTV audience ko confuse krk rakh diya hai in sutiyo ne ,#KaranKundrra kuch kr bhi nhi raha aur use suna bhi rahe ye kyu kiya wo kyu kiya

STOP PORTRAYING KARAN NEGATIVE — Karankundraarmy (@Shivinonly1) December 12, 2021

Karan fell for her and she was never interested? Mai sahi bigg boss dekh rahi hu na ? STOP PORTRAYING KARAN NEGATIVE #KaranKundrra — Ayeshayyyy (@EshaSri23) December 12, 2021

Bringing #Asimriaz in btwn and comparing with #UmarRiaz was totally unnecessary . What was the point ? — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 12, 2021

What exactly is tameez? And @ColorsTV you will teach tameez? You guys need to learn that yourselves coz u don't show any when your idiotic show constantly targets a doctor and crosses all lines of integrity & decency. ONE MAN SHOW UMAR @Banijayasia @realumarriaz @OrmaxMedia — Lubna Lah ? (@Lubna_Lah) December 12, 2021

After disgusting bashing from SK...how was @realumarriaz ?

Did he look broken?

Actually I couldn't afford to watch the episode.. that's y asking.

Any1 to let me know?

ONE MAN SHOW UMAR

WE LOVE ASIM RIAZ#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy — UmSim(Ajanta Saha) (@AjantaSaha5) December 12, 2021

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.