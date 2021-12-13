The Sunday's Weekend ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan was all about Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, their behaviour and how they are treating the ladies inside the Bigg Boss 15. While Salman schooled Karan for constantly questioning Tejasswi Prakash's loyalty and making her feel miserable, the Dabangg Khan lashed out at Umar for behaving arrogantly. However, viewers weren't happy with the way Karan and Umar faced Salman's bashing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Live Updates: Salman Khan schools male contestants
Salman told Karan that he is trying to control Tejasswi and has different set of rules of himself and Tejasswi. He also said that if his behaviour with Tejasswi continues this way, then they won't even last for even a month when they will take their relationship outside the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla leaves SidNaaz fans emotional, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's mehendi ceremony videos go viral and more
Salman then slammed Umar for his aggressive behaviour and said, "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here." Salman even asked Umar not to follow his brother Asim Riaz's footsteps and behave like him on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top 5 Contestants: Tejasswi Prakash takes the lead; boyfriend Karan Kundrra drops to second spot
Now, Salman is facing massive flak from the viewers for targeting Karan, Umar and also degrading Asim on the show. Take a look.
