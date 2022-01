View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see slamming Tejasswi Prakash left, right and centre. He is angry as the actress kept questioning the makers of the show. Salman didn't appear happy with how Tejasswi Prakash stated that she knows the result of the task and hence she won't play the game. Salman states that she does not even care about Karan Kundrra. Salman Khan went on to say that 'jis thali mein khatein hai, uss thali mein koi ched karta hai?' When Tejasswi tried to explain her side when accused of seeking sympathy, Salman asked her to 'shut up'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: KARAN IS AN EMOTION trends as fans shower love on the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor – see tweets