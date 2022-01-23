Bigg Boss 15 is all set to end soon. The love triangle between , Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has always grabbed the attention of the viewers. After entering the house, Karan and Tejasswi went into a relationship, and whenever Karan tries to get cordial with Shamita, Tejasswi gets annoyed. In a fight, she even claimed that Shamita wants to get close to Karan. During her stay in Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat had fallen in love with each other. The two are currently in a relationship. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ishqbaaaz's Mansi Srivastava-Kapil Tejwani's wedding festivities, Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan records a song for Salim Sulaiman and more

Recently, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host decided to joke about Shamita’s equation with Karan. had come on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his show Hunarbaaz. During the episode, Salman introduced the contestants to Mithun Da, and while talking about Shamita, the actor said, “Inki life me bhi ek Kundrra hai aur ek Bapat hai, confusion ye hai ki Kundrra chahiye ya Bapat.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Pratik Sehajpal going to emerge as the winner? Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi, Kushal Tandon tweet in support of the young man

Salman teased Tejasswi also and said that he was ‘seriously joking’. To which the actress replied, “Very funny sir, very funny.” Well, this is not the first time, when Salman has made fun of this love triangle in the house. Earlier also, he has spoken about it, and Tejasswi had got annoyed with the superstar’s comments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash beats Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty to become the most popular contestant of Salman Khan's show as per Ormax

Shamita and Tejasswi have not been on good terms during the whole season. The two also have had multiple fights in the house. Karan has always tried to maintain a good friendship with Shamita, however, due to Tejasswi, he keeps a distance from the actress.

Last week, a fight had taken place between Karan and Tejasswi as had stated that Karan likes Shamita and Shamita also likes Karan. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor had blushed when Rakhi told him that and that’s Tejasswi was upset with him.