Everyone paid adieu to Sidharth Shukla with a very heavy heart. His sudden demise was a shocker to his family, friends, and fans. Sidharth Shukla who earned a lot of fame with his presence in Bigg Boss13 and even became the winner of the show was remembered last night by the host of the show .

An emotional Salman Khan paid an ode to the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary. He started the last night's episode with a heartfelt speech, " Aaj Bigg Boss ke us winner ka birthday hai jo humare saath nahi rahe. (Today is the birthday of the Bigg Boss winner who is no longer with us)." The viewers were shown a montage of various moment from Sidharth's journey in the house. Later Salman Khan added, " The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla".

The Antim actor even said, " You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day. Aur aaj ka episode aapke naam (I dedicate today's episode to you)."

Sidharth Shukla died of sudden cardiac arrest on September 2 , Apart from winning the show, Sidharth also took part in Bigg Boss 14 and made few appearances on the reality shows. He also did a web series Broken But Beautiful 3 and gained a lot of popularity with the same.

Om his birth anniversary his dear friend Shehnaaz Gill too posted an image of him on Instagram that had angel like wings on his background with all the beaming lights falling on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were extremely close to each other. In fact there were lots of speculations that the they wee all set to get married, however fate decided otherwise.

Shehnaaz even paid a tribute to Sid by making an album for him, she has heavily trolled for the same, but she was unperturbed by the hatred as she knows her bond with Sidharth like no one else.