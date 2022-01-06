Bigg Boss 15 is making a lot of noise on social media. Contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , , and other contestants are now trying their best to secure a place in the finale. Ticket To Finale week is going on and the game is getting intense with each passing day. has already got her ticket to finale and has made it to top five. While other contestants are trying their luck, latest reports coming in suggest that the show hosted by is going to get extended by 3 weeks. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sanjeeda Shaikh-Aamir Ali divorced 9 months ago, Karan Kundrra's sister upset with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour and more

As per the tweets of The Khabri, the show may get extended like the previous two seasons. Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14 had got extended by a few weeks and now it is being speculated that Bigg Boss 15 is also getting extended by 3 weeks. Plus, another speculation is that Vishal Kotian, who got eliminated from the show, may mark his re-entry in Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestant.

Minimum 3 weeks — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2022

#VishalKotian is Expected to re-enter the #BiggBoss15 house as Wild Card — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2022

Well, before everyone gets excited, here is a blooper. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra played a prank on other contestants that the show is getting extended leaving everyone shocked. So far, there is no word on the show getting extended from the makers. Lol!

#BiggBoss15 Live Feed #BB15 So #Umran did a Prank on Everyone by saying #BiggBoss15 is getting Extended All Homemates were shocked after hearing now. Now they have told everyone it was just a Prank?? — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, today we shall see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting into a fight again. As the contestants had to choose between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra will take the side of the latter.