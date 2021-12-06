The Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw getting angry over and Abhijit Bichukale's ugly spat. While Shamita complained about Abhijit disrespecting her by calling her names, Abhijit defended himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname. However, it was who stole all the limelight and impressed the viewers with her wit, confidence and funny interaction with Salman Khan and the housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Shamita Shetty apologises to Abhijit Bichukale

After the annoying interaction with the housemates, Salman got a smile on his face when Sara joined him on the stage to promote her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She began interacting with Salman by sharing some of her funny one-liners. Salman was so impressed with Sara's wit that he even joined her in the madness and couldn't stop hugging her for being fun and entertaining. She also said that she is currently shipping for TejRan on the show.

Later, Sara went inside the house to interact with the housemates and carried out different tasks in a fun way. She even called out Karan Kundrra for being too diplomatic when it came to choosing between Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. She also made and Tejasswi to have a lavni dance face-off and Rakhi turned out to be the winner.

Then, Sara carried out a verbal and physical dangal between Umar and Rakhi's husband Ritesh. While the verbal dangal concluded in a draw, Umar became victorious in physical dangal where the two were to smash each other and drop one contestant from the platform.

Viewers were mighty impressed by Sara's presence and lauded her for entertaining them amid the boring Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They said that they enjoyed a celebrity interaction on the show after a long time.

Take a look.

#SaraAliKhan was right, #KaranKundra is playing so safe. He is snake or meedhi churi. Right said Sara, sabse kamjor to karan hai wo apna mu marle? — Big boss lover (@VtfdeF) December 5, 2021

Yes! #SaraAliKhan was good. After a long time,I enjoyed a celebrity interaction. But did makers forget that this show is #BiggBoss15? We don't want to see Sara cutting vegetables. We are not interested in her and Salman's chemistry!@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @banijaygroup #NishantBhat pic.twitter.com/wDDrZIrGLU — Maisie Stark (@MaisieStarkHere) December 5, 2021

No one might have called Rakhi ji as

Rakhi ma'am.

This shows how gem of a person #SaraAliKhan is ❤

Respect .#BiggBoss15 — Roshan Nayak (@RoshanNayakR1) December 5, 2021

Mama liked #SaraAliKhan in #WeekendKaVaar she said ladki hasmukh hai aur hindi bhi achchi hai warna in logo se bina accent ke hindi bhi nahi boli jati ?? — Aanchal (@Aanchal_Sengar) December 5, 2021

Appreciation tweet for Sara. She conducted tasks in a fun way. #SaraAliKhan STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR pic.twitter.com/gLrfpqKh9j — Carpe Diem?? (@CarpeDiem5523) December 5, 2021

And I just love #SaraAliKhan today ❤

She was so fun and I just like her energy ? and I loved whatever she said to kk ??? she was bang on.

I must say she is the best guest of this season. #BiggBoss15; — #मुक्ता (@mukthumain) December 5, 2021

sara is soooo adorable and the comfort level she have with salman>>> She as well as salman kept hugging each other frequently..and her nameste darshako is truly iconic. best she's.?✨#SaraAliKhan • #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/R5Di0BRDP3 — shrutii• (@amberskieess) December 5, 2021

