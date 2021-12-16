Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash get into a huge fight over Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale's 'kiss'

Once again the ladies in the Bigg Boss 15 house Shamita Shetty and Tejaswwi Prakash have locked their horns with each other and this time due to Devoleena Bhattacharya and Abhijit Bichukale.