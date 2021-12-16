Who's side are you on? Once again the ladies in the Bigg Boss 15 house and Tejasswi Prakash have locked their horns with each other and this time due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale kiss façade. In the latest episode, you will see Shamita Shetty addressing Devo on the kiss façade saying that she should have stopped Abhijit then and there when he asked him for a kiss. To which Tejasswi Prakash immediately interrupts and says that doesn't mean that she can't speak later about it. This leaves Shamita supremely annoyed by Tejasswi and she goes on ranting about her that how she has an opinion on anything and everything whenever she talks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee brings up Sidharth Shukla in fight with Rashami Desai; fans say, 'Bloody cheap down-market' — read tweets

Talking about Devo, she had a huge fight with Abhijit Bichukale over his demand for a kiss to her. And everyone in the house stood by her while Abhijit insists that he was just looking and the inmates of the house make him understand in a stern way that there is a limitation on jokes and he cannot get into anyone's comfort zone in humour.

Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharya, , and her husband Ritesh have been entered the house as VIP, and ever since their entry they have created huge havoc in the house.

However the fans are loving the entire drama that is happening in the house everyday. As per reports Tejasswi has received the highest vote and Karan Kundrra is on the second position. While in the wild card contestants Abhijit Bichukale has fail to impress the audience with his stint and he has even received less votes compared to other contestants in the house.

Coming back to the fight between Shamita and Tejasswi, who do you thin is right? Drop your comments in the box below.