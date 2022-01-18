As we are heading for the finale, Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting. On yesterday’s episode, the contestants got a chance to speak to their family members. spoke to her mom Sunanda Shetty who told her that Raqesh Bapat missed her and sent her a lot of love. Shamita did not hear his name initially. When she did come to know that her mom was talking about Raqesh, she said, "I am missing him too and sending my love back.” She went on to add jokingly, “I was actually just wondering, is he still my boyfriend? It’s been three months.” Her mom replied, “I am sure he must have sent some messages through Rajiv (Adatia).” Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz re-entering the house? Ex-contestant FINALLY breaks silence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Recently on Weekend Ka Vaar, and were jokingly trying to ship Karan Kundrra with Shamita. Reacting to Rakhi, Sunanda said, “Tum taka lagana chod do,” and added that one Kundra is enough in their house referring to Raj Kundra. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shaadi pakki? After Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's family approves of him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TejranWorld❤️?? (@tejranworld10)

Shamita and Raqesh were a part of Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love with each other during the show. Raqesh has shared a heart-warming note for her along with a reel as she was about to enter Bigg Boss 15. They were seen together on the music of Ranjha from Shershaah. He wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!” Also Read - Lara Dutta REVEALS what time co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan wake up – Read Deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Raqesh was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 but had to leave the show due to medical reasons.