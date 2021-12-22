It’s all happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. It seems the ticket to finale task is bringing out the worst of some contestants. In a new promo, we can see a huge fight between and after Rakhi, who is the sanchalak, declares as the winner. A shocked and angry Shmita says, “Saare log dekh rahe hain. Mat kar aise.” Rakhi replies, “Jo maine dekha woh maine bola.” Shamita then says, “Toh yeh hai Rakhi Sawant? Agar kisi ko jeetana hi hai toh hum kyun khel rahe hain? Tere dimaag ke andar gannd hai, pehle saaf kar. Stupidity ki bhi hadd honi chahiye. Tu kya andhi hai? Upar mat chhadh” We can then see Shamita pushing Rakhi. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook beat Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and more on Worldwide Most Searched Asian in 2021 list

Finalist banne ki iss race mein kar rahe hai gharwaale saari hadhein paar. Kya #TicketToFinale ka task badlega ghar ke equations? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. #BB15 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/qtwDDNgiql — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 22, 2021

From the promo, it looks like Rakhi is favouring Devoleena. As you might be aware, Rakhi has already made it to the finale week. She had won the ticket to finale task a few weeks ago. Her husband Ritesh was eliminated from the show last weekend due to less number of votes. She was in tears as he was leaving the house. She feared that he would leave her and run away. had assured her that Ritesh would not do anything of that sort.

It looks like an eventful next few days in the Bigg Boss house.