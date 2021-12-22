Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty BLASTS Rakhi Sawant; says, ‘Tere dimaag ke andar gannd hai’ – watch video

From the promo, it looks like Rakhi is favouring Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As you might be aware, Rakhi has already made it to the finale week. She had won the ticket to finale task a few weeks ago.