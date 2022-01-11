Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukle 'male chauvinist'; wants to LEAVE the show post extension announcement

Yesterday, it got announced that Bigg Boss 15 has been extended by 2 weeks. The makers announced the same to the contestants with a recorded video of host Salman Khan. Rakhi Sawant appeared to be the happiest of all while others were in a state of shock. Rakhi Sawant was screaming and how as she is happy with the show's extension. However, the one who appeared to be the most disappointed was Shamita Shetty. The actress who was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT expressed her displeasure to Nishant Bhat. She even complained about Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai wants Umar Riaz back in the house; fans demand #UmRash reunion – see tweets

In a conversation with Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty said that she wants to leave the show. She mentioned that she will anyway won't play the game, hence it will not make a difference. She also stated that she cannot stay in the same house as Abhijit Bichukale even for a minute. She called him a 'male chauvinist.' Further, she complained that Rakhi Sawant keeps making fun of her injury and that she does not like it.

Later, Rakhi tried to confront Shamita Shetty on the same. She asked Shamita why does she address her as 'sister' when she has problems with her. Shamita said that she is closer to Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat in the house. Rakhi Sawant then went on to make fun of Shamita Shetty's injury. She joked that Shamita's shoulder injury will vanish once Salman Khan lifts her hand to announce her as the winner. On the other hand, Abhijit Bichukale called Shamita Shetty 'insecure'. He said that she is insecure because she feels that he is closer to the trophy than she is.