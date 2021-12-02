Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints after a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee; viewers hope she's fine – read tweets

Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee literally came to blows and got into a heated argument. Shamita fainted inside the house. Karan had to carry her in his arms all the way to take care of her.