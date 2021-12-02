The growing tussle between and seems to have gone overboard. The two have been at loggerheads ever since Devoleena entered the show as the new wildcard contestant. While Devoleena has been attacking Shamita for a while now, it looks like television's Gopi bahu has resorted to violence to prove her point. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 61, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat tells Karan Kundrra that Pratik Sehajpal has flipped totally

The non-VIP contestants finally have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh by winning the BB Games. This tournament has a series of tasks between VIPs and non-VIPs. The non-VIPs have been going after their prize money, and the VIPs are doing everything to stop them. While Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage, Aneri Vajani to enter Anupamaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain dance at their pre-wedding celebrations and more

However, Devoleena has been playing unfair and it has irked Shamita and other non-VIP members to a great extent. It was pretty evident that Devoleena turned a blind eye towards her teammates and supported them even while they were caught cheating red-handed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra takes his astrologer's prediction seriously; wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March

In the first task, Devoleena called for Umar Riaz's disqualification. She stopped the game and as a result, the housemates lost Rs 5 lakh from their total prize money. This agitated the non-VIP members. In the second task, Ritesh and clearly lost the Polo game against Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra by 2-1. But Devoleena chose to be an unfair Sanchalak and remained adamant that the game was a tie. In their bid to save the prize money, Shamita agreed to align with Devoleena's unfair decision. The non-VIPs then decided that they would stop doing household chores for the VIPs henceforth.

Umar Riaz making an announcement that he will not do any work, be it kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs as Karan Kundrra also supports him. Later, during another BB game task, Shamita and Devoleena literally came to blows and got into a heated argument. Their tussle escalated so far that other housemates had to intervene to separate the two.

As the two divas kept yelling at each other at the top of their voices, Shamita fainted inside the house. Karan had to lift her up and carry her all the way to take care of her. Viewers have been slamming Devoleena for her rude behaviour, and also been worried about Shamita's health condition.

Take a look.

What the fcuk is wrong with this season of #Bb15 Itna haatha paayi ho raha aur bb gunge ban ke baithe hai. Kis din ka wait kar rahe ki koi hospitalized ho jaye?? #BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/Ca6xvoHSKO — BB Rage (@WhimsicalPrani) December 1, 2021

RASHMI DEASI AND DUMBOOLENA ARE THE BIGGEST HYPOCRTIES ab nahi mental health dekhi ek insaan ki? they continued to talk shit wtf#ShamitaShetty — muah (@prashaxangel) December 1, 2021

Unfair karke physical fight lagadiya task main rules banake isiliye sham gussa hogayi..bt pottyleena ko moka chahiye tha Bellow the belt jake bohot kuch bola hain..Shamita nehi aye toh hum fans khus honge yeh show humko dekhna vi nehi ab.#ShamitaShetty — RAJU (@Kabir80870388) December 1, 2021

Praying for #ShamitaShetty 's ♥️

health.

Fingers crossed that she hasn't been evicted!

Not speculating till its confirmed.#BiggBoss15 — Sunita Lakra? (@sunita_lakra) December 1, 2021

Shamita

?? everytime she is happy and we are happy Kuch bura hona hota hai

God why so mean?#ShamitaShetty please please get well sooon . — ????????.? (@jaishreelalla12) December 1, 2021

#ShamitaShetty is sherni.... and this dumboleena is ??

Thank you #TejasswiPrakash for looking out for her...

Hope she is fine#ShamitaIsTheBoss #TejaTroops — Pearl (@momos_khaaoo) December 1, 2021

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.