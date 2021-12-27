Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar. It is now obvious that Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai are the new rivals on the show. Yesterday, Shamita Shetty got badly mocked by Rakhi Sawant and even Salman Khan was unsparing. It is a known fact she is suffering from a frozen shoulder for a while now. Shamita Shetty is unable to do any tasks and says even routine tasks seem painful. She was out of the show for three days as she sought physiotherapy for the same. Rakhi Sawant mocked how Shamita Shetty manages to curl her hair despite suffering from a frozen shoulder. Even Salman Khan was laughing. Shamita Shetty started crying and it was Nishant Bhat who consoled her. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast trolled for 'cringe' video, BALH 2 star Disha Parmar on 'differences' of reuniting with Nakuul Mehta and more

Now, Raqesh Bapat has written a note for Nishant Bhat for being with Shamita Shetty when she was feeling so low.

Sense of humour? Entertainment?

This is clearly hitting below the belt, PERIOD

Stay safe, take care and see u soon @ShamitaShetty Your dignity makes you a winner already?

ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back@BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Sa3cAfOmzr — RAQESH BAPAT (@RaQesh19) December 26, 2021

Rajiv Adatia who is known to the Shetty family has also posted for Shamita. He has clarified that she is indeed in pain. He said he did massage her shoulders and back every night to give her some relief.

The show is now seeing the Ticket To Finale task where Rakhi Sawant is already assured for the finale. Let us see how Shamita Shetty gives it back to Rakhi Sawant in the coming days!