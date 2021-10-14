Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be quite dirty too soon. The latest verbal brawl has happened between Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty. It seems like the Junglewaasis have got space inside the main house. It is still unclear on what is the exact reason behind the fight but Afsana Khan has indeed crossed some limits her. She has referred to her as Gandi Aurat, Flopstar, and even said that if Shamita Shetty walked on the roads no one would recognize her. On hearing this, the lady referred to her as Ghatiya Aurat. It seems the incident really affected Shamita a little and she started crying. Other members of the house like Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra and others have pacified Shamita Shetty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 12, Synopsis: Vishal Kotian smartly makes a plan with Shamita Shetty to get inside the main house; Karan Kundrra suspects foul play

It seems this infuriated Karan Kundrra so much that he jumped on her bed and told her to shut up. Some days back, Afsana Khan said that people like Vishal Kotian run behind her to take autographs. Fans are too upset with Afsana Khan on the same. Check out what happened...

Karma is BOOMRANG! Shammu aunty dint know who #DivyaAgarwal was in #BiggBossOTT similarly afsana doesnt know ??? “TUM HO KAUN? Humare gali se guzregi koi nahi puchega #BiggBoss15 #BB15 KARMA HITS YOU HARD pic.twitter.com/lfkBZr4sUr — Divya_Rockstar (@divya_rockstar) October 14, 2021

Its true #ShamitaShetty called #AfsanaKhan "Ghatiya Aurat".. But its totally justified ! Afsana called her gandi aurat, Flop star , Ott me fame nahi mila.. Heat of the moment me shamita ne keh dea.. Koi angel nahi hota , Gussa subko ata hai!! Afsana is wrong here 100%#BB15 — Rubiology ? (@ItsRubiology) October 14, 2021

Afsana called #ShamitaShetty BUDDHI, commented on her career, gave gaalis and more Jay, Vishal, Eishaan & Meisha asking Shams if if she’s okay, telling her ‘She’s Stronger than this’ #ShamitalsTheBoss, she gave it back. Dat k khadi rahi pure time coz she was RIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/gREiRT3Iqo — ???? ?? (@gilmorexgurl) October 14, 2021

Karan Kundrra tells Afsana Khan to shut up and do not spew any more filth. It looks like Pratik Sehajpal also told her to be quiet. It looks like Salman Khan will definitely take Afsana Khan's case this weekend if she is not eliminated. The fight is one of the worst of the season so far!