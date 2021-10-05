Bigg Boss 15 has finally begun and we have already seen some action, drama and fun in just 2 days. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are the participants this year. We have already seen Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT and are aware about her connection with Raqesh Bapat. They had confessed their liking for each other and people love them together #ShaRa have now become a favourite pair. Before Bigg Boss 15 began, many wanted even Raqesh to enter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 1, October 4 LIVE UPDATES: Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya and Tejasswi Prakash's ugly catfight

Shamita Shetty had also said that she would miss Raqesh in the house. She also has started to miss Raqesh on the first day itself. In yesterday's episode, Shamita was seen chilling with housemates like Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and others. She shares with them how much she is missing Raqesh. Hence, Jay Bhanushali started giving her classes of how to be a Maharashtrian wife. He teaches her the language and gives her a dialogue, 'Hey please listen' in Marathi. Hearing her say the dialogue cutely, the housemates cheer and laugh. The housemates then say that Raqesh will now immediately listen and come in the house. Shamita tells them that he won't come. Tejasswi asks her to make 'Pohe' the next day and she agrees. Shamita later jokes that she will hire a cook for Raqesh. Jay Bhanushali calls her Shamita Shetty Bapat and she blushes. Shamita runs behind Jay to beat him for teasing her.

Jay teases her saying that her cheeks have turned red after blushing. Well, we hope Raqesh Bapat comes inside once and it surely will be a treat for Shamita as well as for all #ShaRa fans.