Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty mocks winner Tejasswi Prakash; 'What’s the point of gaining a victory that’s questioned by everyone?’

Shamita Shetty made it to the top five of Bigg Boss 15, however, it was Tejasswi Prakash who managed to win the show. Tejasswi and Shamita had major quarels inside the big house.