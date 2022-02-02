Bigg Boss 15 came to an end on January 30 with Tejasswi Prakash lifting the trophy. While Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the runner up, and in the top 5 were , Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat along with the other two. Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and unfortunatly she was a runner up even then. Now, in her latest interview, Shamita stated that she is done with reality shows. She mentioned that there is no point being a part of one and competing with TV actors who are extremely popular. However, she also took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash's win saying that there is no point in such a victory that is questioned by everyone. Also Read - Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal to be seen in a double role [Exclusive]

To Indian Express, she was quoted saying, "What's the point as I don't win and end up only in the top five. And then you are out there competing with TV actors, who have an immense fan following. However, I must add that the love and appreciation I am receiving from fans, even the press, is just so beautiful. I am completely touched. I really feel what's the point of gaining a victory that is questioned by everyone. I would rather get all the love. It's a win in another way." Further she mentioned that according to her, Pratik Sehjpal deserved to win the show instead of Tejasswi.

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash were always at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the end, a huge fight had broken out between the two as Tejasswi called Shamita an 'aunty'. This left her mighty pissed and we saw them fighting over insecurities and more.