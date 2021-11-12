Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal – which contestant should get eliminated from the house? Vote now

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia have been nominated this week for the elimination in Bigg Boss15.