In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Vishal Kotian winnning the VIP task and entering the VIP zone joining Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz. While Afsana Khan got expelled from the show while picking up a knife in anger during her burst out on the housemates during the VIP task, we saw all other contestants, which include , , Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia getting nominated from the elimination in this week. While all these contestants are quite strong and had an impressive journey in the show, who do you think should get eliminated from the house. Well, we would like to know your thoughts through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda reacts to Vishal Kotian's 'bada haath mara hai' statement

#BB15 #BiggBoss15 Neha challenge #PratikSehajpal to irritate #ShamitaShetty as well But he went and give a sweet kiss to Shamita Pratik: Shamita sirf Pyar deserve karti hai❤ BTW, Regarding #RajivAdatia, Pratik has already apologised to him genuinely? VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK pic.twitter.com/nxcOfIXEFu — Kripajit #PratikSehajpal (@kripajit_backup) November 11, 2021

#BiggBoss15: #ShamitaShetty is justified if she is partial as a Sanchalak cause according to her it’s Strategy, but if #UmarRiaz is trying to side #AfsanaKhan then HE IS UNFAIR!! Way to go #Didi we love you!! @realumarriaz — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 11, 2021

HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF People who hve serious mental health issues DO NOT belong in the BB house…STOP torturing us by showing & bringing these people in the name of trp…they genuinely need medical help…THIS IS NOT ENTERTAINMENT! WE STAND BY SHAMITA #ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/FEwegqKc3c — • ?????? • ? (@__aspire___) November 11, 2021

Since all the nominated contestants enjoy a great fanbase, we are sure that they will go all out to save them. So, who do you think will get eliminate from the house? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan? Actress BREAKS SILENCE; reveals, 'I know him well and...'