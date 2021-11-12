In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Vishal Kotian winnning the VIP task and entering the VIP zone joining Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz. While Afsana Khan got expelled from the show while picking up a knife in anger during her burst out on the housemates during the VIP task, we saw all other contestants, which include Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia getting nominated from the elimination in this week. While all these contestants are quite strong and had an impressive journey in the show, who do you think should get eliminated from the house. Well, we would like to know your thoughts through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda reacts to Vishal Kotian's 'bada haath mara hai' statement
Since all the nominated contestants enjoy a great fanbase, we are sure that they will go all out to save them. So, who do you think will get eliminate from the house? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan? Actress BREAKS SILENCE; reveals, 'I know him well and...'
