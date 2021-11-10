Bigg Boss 15 is getting better day by day. We have seen so many interesting things happening in the show. The contestants are doing everything possible to win the hearts of the audience. Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15 was all about love. We saw love is in the air in the ‘BIGG BOSS' house as Shamita and Raqesh enjoy their date night, glancing in each other’s eyes. The two eventually break into a romantic dance before Shamita plants a kiss on his cheek. On the other hand, Karan appears to be smitten with Tejasswi as he gifts her a beautiful necklace. She asks him to put it on her and hugs him. We have already seen Shamita and Raqesh in Bigg Boss OTT and now in Bigg Boss 15 their bond has grown strong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 39, Twitter Reactions: 'Perfect for each other' Fans cannot stop rooting for #ShaRa post Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s romantic date

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are quite new. They have just started coming closer and their friendship is growing. However, many people have criticised the couple of being fake. People feel Karan and Tejasswi are just faking it for the game and have no real feelings. However, many love #TejRan and want them to confess their feelings for each other. Raqesh and Shamita now loved quite mature and comfortable together. It seems like they are finally a couple. But both of them refrain from saying anything like that in the house. After, yesterday's episode, a lot of people are talking about Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat aka #ShaRa and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash aka #TejRan. Hence, we thought of asking fans which couple they like more among Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat aka #ShaRa and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash aka #TejRan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 39, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra gifts Tejasswi Prakash a necklace; Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat go on a romantic date



Vote now and let us know what do you guys think about these beautiful couples of Bigg Boss 15.