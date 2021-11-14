Bigg Boss 15 is slowly picking up some pace with the rivalry of Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. In the middle of all this, there is a rumour that Shamita Shetty is outside the actress. It seems the lady has stepped out to take some treatment for her shoulder. She had been in pain since a few days. The actress is expected to make a comeback on the show in the next two to three days. Incidentally, Raqesh Bapat is also outside now due to his kidney stone. The actor has been kept under medical observation. Shamita Shetty had been rather concerned all through. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan takes an indirect dig at Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra; says, 'Some laugh at others weakest moments'

It is unlikely that Raqesh Bapat will make a comeback on the show as per some sources. His doctors have advised him against it. We feel that Shamita Shetty might just pay a quick visit to Raqesh Bapat considering he is unwell. But the makers are still undecided on Bapat as he know he is following the same rules as he is expected inside the house. Shamita Shetty is getting mixed reactions from fans for her style of game inside the show. The actress is also getting flak as a number of her known people are inside the house.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are one of the most loved couples of 2021. It is evident that even her family is very fond of him. The actress has spoken about how she realised her feelings only the show got over. We have to see if Raqesh Bapat returns to the show or not.