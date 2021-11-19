A lot of speculations have been going on around the wild card entries in Bigg Boss 15. The evicted contestants Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Akasa Singh were being considered as the top contenders for wildcard entries. However, if the latest report is to be believed, is all set to re-enter the house along with two wildcard contestants and . Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is it high time Pratik Sehajpal should take a break from Neha Bhasin? Vote now

There were rumours that former contestants of the previous seasons such as and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are coming in as wild card entries to raise the bar for the game. Shamita too is expected to enter the house once again this week. Her mother Sunanda Shetty had also confirmed her comeback on the show while replying to a fan's query.

Sources close to IANS, spilled the beans on wild card entries this week and said, "Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. They will be entering the house next week or this weekend. They will be competing directly with the housemates."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya will not be entering the show as wildcard contestants. has also denied being approached for the show. Some reports even claimed that Afsana was also entering the show once again. Names of Moose Jattana and Akasa Singh had also cropped as wildcard entries. The two were recently spotted together and they denied entering the Bigg Boss house again.

It was also being said that Paras Chhabra and were being approached by the makers of the show in their attempt to bring ex flames together that will help the falling TRP of the show rise again. However, there was no official confirmation about the same.

Currently, there is a strong competition going on between contestants Jay Bhanusali, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, , Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal.