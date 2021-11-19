Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty to enter the house along with wildcard entries Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Deets inside

If the latest report is to be believed, Shamita Shetty is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 15 house along with two wildcard contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.