Fans of Shamita Shetty are missing her a lot in the Bigg Boss 15 house. There is no clarity on when she will be back inside. The past few days have been tough for the lady. Not only is she dealing with great physical discomfort, there is also the mental stress of Raqesh Bapat's health issues. She was very upset when she found out that he has decided to not re-enter the show. Shamita Shetty was in tears. Neha Bhasin had to console her. Though Bigg Boss said that she would rejoin the group in some days fans got stressed out after seeing this.

It seems the bags of Shamita Shetty could not been seen in the luggage area. They started wondering if she had left the house for good. As it is, there are too many rumours of new wild cards coming in. This season is seeing low TRPs. The makers are constantly brainstorming on how to get eyeballs and revive the interest of the junta. But wait, Shamita Shetty is very much a part of the show. This has been confirmed by none other than her mom, Sunanda Shetty on social media.

Ma'am her luggage is taken out of bb house ....is she coming back or not ????? — Riddhi (@riddhimahadik05) November 17, 2021

Yes❤️? — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 17, 2021

We are sure that she has spoken to Raqesh Bapat as well. He put up a note thanking fans for everything so far. He wrote on Instagram, "Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first."