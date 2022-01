Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's mom REACTS to Rakhi Sawant pairing her with Karan Kundrra – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss (@biggbosskhabri10)

In the new promo video of Bigg Boss 15, we got to see that the contestants of the house had a conversation with family members via video calls. Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, , and others got to see their family members after ages. Shamita Shetty had a conversation with her mother. In the video, Shamita's mom even reacted to Rakhi Sawant pairing Shamita Shetty with Karan Kundrra. Shamita's mom says 'tum taka lagana chod do' to Rakhi Sawant and jokes that one Kundra is enough in their house refering to Raj Kundra. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty participates in 'SHAMITA WINNING HEARTS' trend; reacts to sister’s dance with Pratik Sehajpal