Bigg Boss 15 seems to be high on celebrity status, body-shaming and age-shaming. In two days, we have seen that celebs can forget their status and get quite petty. Yesterday, Karan Kundrra called Shamita Shetty an aunty when he told others that he would not tolerate anyone calling them classless. It was not Shamita Shetty who had used the class word as per fans. It was Nishant Bhat. But the choreographer did not tell Karan Kundrra that he was one who used the class word. Fans are upset with Karan Kundrra for referring to Shamita Shetty in that manner. Some people also pointed out that his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar was also a few years older to him. She is almost 40 now.

Kashmera Shah has also been quick to slam Karan Kundrra on social media. She said that it was very uncool on part of people to indulge in this. Now, Shamita Shetty's mom has slammed Karan Kundrra on social media. She said that age-shaming and getting physical is totally uncool. Sunanda Shetty has requested Salman Khan to address this issue during Weekend Ka Vaar. Age-shaming seems to be happening freely this time round.

#KaranKundrra 37 yrs old man calling 42 yr old #shamitashetty as aunty is d joke of century...#NishantBhat called him classless dis joker ne saara bill @ShamitaShetty pe phaad diya#shameonyoukaran@BeingSalmanKhan ko uncle bulayaga kya? #BiggBoss15 #bb15 pic.twitter.com/13To9lcjH8 — PANDORA (@rhondasa10) October 6, 2021

watch the video .Everything that happened between Shamita and Karan is included here.#KaranKundrra age shamed her and and also abused her. #karan was wrong yesterday. And pratik said to karan "don't abuse".. because he said "MC" to shamita#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/13aKTqvZNl — Divisha_Patil (@Divisha_Patil15) October 6, 2021

We can see that people are quite upset with the age-shaming of Shamita Shetty. In Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh referred to her as aunty. Well, let us see what happens on Weekend Ka Vaar.