Bigg Boss 15: 'Sheer filth', 'Cheap', Tejasswi Prakash gets flak from Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi for age-shaming Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Former contestants Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi slam Tejasswi Prakash as cheap and filthy after she makes disparaging comments on Shamita Shetty