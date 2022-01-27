Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather upsetting episode last night where Tejasswi Prakash called Shamita Shetty an aunty. This was not all. In the episode, the audience had given the housemates a task. Shamita Shetty had to give a massage to Karan Kundrra. She got on top of him. Tejasswi Prakash said, "Phir Se Chadh Gayee Uspee." This infuriated Shamita Shetty to no end. She told Karan Kundrra that he was a spineless man to overlook or not take a stand when his girlfriend did something wrong on the show. Bipasha Basu sharply criticized Tejasswi Prakash on her behaviour on last night's episode. Also Read - Happy birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss 13 contestant celebrates birthday with Brahmakumaris; shares gorgeous pictures

Now, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi have come out in support of Shamita Shetty. Gauahar Khan tweeted, "Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone’s mindset." She also lauded the spirit with which Shamita Shetty did the tasks. Gauahar Khan said it is good that the audience recognized it. Also Read - Naagin 6: Fans divided over the pairing of Tejasswi Prakash - Simba Nagpal as lead pair — read tweets

Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone’s mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it’s inbuilt . #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 27, 2022

Loved how the in house audience rooted for #shamita . They spotted the the spirit of the game in her . Super . #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 27, 2022

Even Kamya Panjabi has called out Tejasswi Prakash for her behaviour. She said she really went low when she said those things to Shamita Shetty and her apology did not come across as sincere. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Rohit Shetty team DENIES that the director picked Tejasswi Prakash as his favourite – read full STATEMENT

Aunty usspe bhi chadd gayi… cheap cheap cheap! Task ko task ki tarah lena chahiye! Or maybe she just needs a chance to attack #Shamita n then she says I m not INSECURE well that sorry meant nothing ?? #BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 27, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the top contenders to pick up the trophy this season. Many believe it will be her or beau Karan Kundrra. The other faves are Shamita Shetty or Pratik Sehajpal. In fact, all celebs are supporting Pratik Sehajpal for his honest and daring game play.