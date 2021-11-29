Bigg Boss 15 has been termed as a failure and one of the reasons being given by viewers is the favouritism shown towards Shamita Shetty. The actress is being talked about for being dominating, arrogant and having a superiority complex. One of the things that has worked against her is the fact that she has had too many known people inside the house. Yes, Neha Dhupia had a word with Shamita Shetty who said that she was feeling too low mentally. Shamita said that this house made everyone mentally stronger in some way or the other. Neha Dhupia slammed the manner in which the house had become a boys' club where the women had no role whatsoever. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal NOT getting married to Aamir Khan tying the knot for the third time - Bizarre Bollywood updates that left fans shocked

Now, Shilpa Shetty has written a long note addressing the issue of privilege, which is being bandied about so much. She reminded viewers that they were not born into a wealthy home, and had a middle-class upbringing. She said that dignity and values are the two things that she has been taught to uphold in her life. Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote on Instagram, "I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as 'REAL' as can get. That's her USP, she's her authentic self. Don't know about these so called 'games' and 'strategies'; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she's conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that's the upbringing."

The past few months have been tough for the Shetty family with the arrest of Raj Kundra. Shamita was very concerned when she got inside Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. Also, people have openly called Shamita fake on the show. Shilpa Shetty said that her sister was a tigress who would never place any relationship above any trophy.