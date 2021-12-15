How proud is of her little tunki? In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 , 's act earned a lot of love and respect. In the episode, we saw when host asked her to take the decision, how she chose not to speak to her mother and decided to let go of the opportunity over the prize money. She mentioned that the prize money is not hers and she cannot give it away like this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's fight breaks ties outside the house; actress' brother Pratik unfollows Meenu Kundrra

Indeed this was the toughest decision for Shamita because we have seen her battling with her emotions through all the week and she wanted to talk to her family. But she didn't choose herself and this made her elder sister and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty super proud.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote a note for the little Tunki, " I am so proud of how gracefully you have handled the situation and yourself, my dearest tunki. The way we have been brought up has given us the ability to value and be considerate of everyone around us. Makes me proud to see you take such a tough but honest decision selflessly. Love you my darling."

Apart from Shamita, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat too chose to let go of the opportunity.

Shamita Shetty has been earning a lot if recognition for her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She is one of the strongest contestants in the house and she has always stood for what is right no matter even if she has to fight with her loved ones in the house.

She clearly is the winner for many. Shamita earlier made her presence in Bigg Boss OTT where she found the love of her life n Raqesh Bapat wo was even there in Bigg Boss 15 but left the show citing medical issues.