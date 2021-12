Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty urges paps to vote for sister Shamita Shetty at airport, 'Jeetni Chahiye' — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shilpa Shetty was seen yesterday at the Mumbai airport. The actress was returning from her break in Mussoorie. While Raj Kundra could not be seen, her kids Viaan and Samisha were with her. The actress told Viaan to remove his mask for a pic. We can see the little one was super conscious and did not take off his mask at all. The actress also urged all the paps to vote for her sister, Shamita Shetty. She reminded them that her sister must win the show. Well, all of us need a hype-woman like Shilpa Shetty in our lives! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After extending a helping hand, Pratik Sehajpal taunts Devoleena Bhattacharjee; latter breaks down