Bigg Boss 15: Shivangi Joshi roots for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Kundrra; calls him 'gem of a person'

When we thought Bigg Boss 15 was inching close to its finale, it got extended by 2 weeks. It was just yesterday that announced that the show has been extended leaving all the contestants in a state of shock. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Kundrra remained to be in the centre of attention. Salman Khan bashed him for not taking a stand for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash inside the house. Kashmera Shah, who appeared on the show to support Tejasswi Prakash, slammed Karan Kundrra for his rude behaviour. All his fans then came out in support of him and social media and trended 'Unstoppable Karan' with full power. Now his co-star Shivangi Joshi has rooted for Karan Kundrra.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shivangi shared some candid pictures with Karan Kundrra clicked on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then penned a sweet note calling KK a gem of a person and saying that he deserves to win the show. His caption read, "Hello guys, Please support and shower your love and votes to one of the most amazing person I know, . He is also one of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss this year. He is a gem of a person and a deserving candidate. @kkundrra win this one and bring the trophy home…"

A lot of her fans started rooting for #Siveer and demanding that they come back on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is confirmed to be one of the finalists as he managed to beat Nishant Bhat in Ticket To Finale task.