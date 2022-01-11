Bigg Boss 15: Shivangi Joshi roots for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Kundrra; calls him 'gem of a person'

Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra were co-stars in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On Instagram, the actress rooted for KK who is currently in Bigg Boss 15 house.