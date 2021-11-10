Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm

Afsana Khan is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. And the reason is a sad and shocking one. It seems after an argument the singer picked up a knife and threatened to harm herself. This has resulted in her being eliminated from the house. It seems she did not get support on the show from her close friends Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. This led to her feeling betrayed. Afsana Khan was upset and had a panic attack in the kitchen area. The medical team was called for assistance and later she was told to leave the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat or Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash – which jodi do you like the most? Vote now
This is not the first time that Afsana Khan could not control her emotions. We know what she did after that fight with Shamita Shetty. In fact, there were rumours that she got physical with Shamita so she was asked to leave. But, now it is becoming clearer that it was due to her panic attack. Fans have sent good wishes for Afsana Khan. She was truly entertaining on the show. People loved to see her bond with Umar Riaz. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 39, Twitter Reactions: 'Perfect for each other' Fans cannot stop rooting for #ShaRa post Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s romantic date
Afsana Khan's friendship with Rajiv Adatia was also very endearing. Fans are sending in support hoping that she gets good medical assistance. Bigg Boss is a high voltage show and people do lose it at times. However, self-harm is a very dangerous thing, and we hope that Afsana Khan takes care. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 39, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra gifts Tejasswi Prakash a necklace; Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat go on a romantic date
