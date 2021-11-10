Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm

Afsana Khan is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. And the reason is a sad and shocking one. It seems after an argument the singer picked up a knife and threatened to harm herself. This has resulted in her being eliminated from the house. It seems she did not get support on the show from her close friends Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. This led to her feeling betrayed. Afsana Khan was upset and had a panic attack in the kitchen area. The medical team was called for assistance and later she was told to leave the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat or Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash – which jodi do you like the most? Vote now

This is not the first time that Afsana Khan could not control her emotions. We know what she did after that fight with Shamita Shetty. In fact, there were rumours that she got physical with Shamita so she was asked to leave. But, now it is becoming clearer that it was due to her panic attack. Fans have sent good wishes for Afsana Khan. She was truly entertaining on the show. People loved to see her bond with Umar Riaz. Check out the tweets...

What statements were made by #AfsanaKhan #ShamitaShetty

and others is not clear but Afsana's constant screaming was heard in LF, but since a knife has been used, to hurt herself or whatever it's certain she may not be allowed in again

Hope she gets counselling #BiggBoss15 — Fasiha Mujahid (@Fasiha28) November 10, 2021

Where is it going to stop #BiggBoss15 To what extent are you gonna fall? #AfsanaKhan left quarantine a few days bfr the actual show. You knew her issues and put her in a show where emotions are so high that everyone eventually loses it! @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia @ColorsTV — Dr P (@DrSunshine201) November 10, 2021

#AfsanaKhan is evicted because she used knife to hurt herself. I don't know Afsana doing any drama or not but she really have health issue. ~Plz @BiggBoss fans don't make fun of her. She's menta//y unfit.#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ᴜᴋ᭄?࿐Boss (Log Out) (@ItsUmarKhan_) November 10, 2021

After #UmaRiaz#AfsanaKhan Was the only contestant I liked , I'm really sad that she have been kicked out of the house , she was genuine no matter how she was ❤️ — ᴍᴀᴀ_ʜɪ || ✨❤️???? (@Maahii235) November 10, 2021

Afsana Khan's friendship with Rajiv Adatia was also very endearing. Fans are sending in support hoping that she gets good medical assistance. Bigg Boss is a high voltage show and people do lose it at times. However, self-harm is a very dangerous thing, and we hope that Afsana Khan takes care.