Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKER! Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her mother felt she would drop her in mental asylum

Bigg Boss 15's latest episode saw making a shocking revelation. She revealed that her mother felt she would drop her in a mental asylum! It all happened during a task. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw housemates revealing deeper and darker secrets of their lives. During the task, Devoleena turned emotional while sharing her dark secret. It was Nishant's turn to read the chit and guess the name of the contestant whose secret he read. Nishant read that the contestant wanted to take her mother abroad for a trip but her mother felt she was sending her to a mental asylum. Nishant took Devoleena's name.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got emotional and revealed the whole incident. Devoleena disclosed that her mother suffers from mental illness. It was back in 2014-2014 when the incident took place. Her mother would stay with her in Mumbai. Devoleena revealed she wanted to take her mother on a foreign trip but later learned about her mother's fears. Devoleena broke down while narrating that her mother was scared that she would drop her off in a mental asylum due to her mental illness. Devoleena turned emotional while talking about her childhood. Rakhi consoled Devo. Nishant apologised to Devoleena.

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been performing exceptionally well in the tasks. The fans have been lauding her spirit in playing each task seriously and with a determination to win. She and recently performed a task in which they had to stand for long hours holding a pole while the rest of the contestants tortured them to leave their spot. Devoleena peed in her pants during the task. Though Rashami won the task, Devoleena got a lot of appreciation.

Coming to the task, Pratik Sehajpal revealed that he once sold off a gold coin belonging to his family to buy a phone. Umar Riaz revealed that he gate-crashed a function in Delhi to eat food believing it to be a wedding. Turned out, it was a kid's mundan and they were caught.