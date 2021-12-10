Bigg Boss 15 audience was eager to see Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh. He did make an entry a couple of weeks back. On the show, he has been addressed as Jijajee by the rest of the housemates. Now, some fans of Umar Riaz have shared some pictures of Ritesh Singh with his first wife. It seems she is a resident of Bihar. According to her, they are not formally divorced as yet. In the pictures, we can see his wife with a kid. In another pic, we can see them from their wedding mandap. It seems it was an arranged marriage. The woman says the wedding happened in the town of Bettiah in Bihar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan takes a dig at the actress; refers to her as #AisiLadki in his latest tweet

Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don't spread hate for me I am simple guy @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u.

Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans I am exposed ?? pic.twitter.com/Vpt8kJKy4n — UMER RIAZ ARMY (@ArmyUmer) December 10, 2021

The lady has said that he has lied about his educational background. Her name is Snigdha Priya as per a video. As we know, on the show Ritesh has said that he works in a MNC in Belgium. He has said that he manages a team in an international firm. Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant got married in 2019 in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai. Now, let us see if Salman Khan takes the case of Ritesh in the coming days. He had come to the aid of Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13. Or is it that Rakhi Sawant is fully aware of the same? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra using Tejasswi Prakash to progress in the show? Vote now