Bigg Boss 15 makers are pretty desperate to bring in the TRPs now. As we know, the makers have not opened the voting lines this week. Yet, there are rumours of an eviction doing the rounds. If they actually bring in 2-3 people as wild cards, someone needs to be eliminated. There is buzz that there will be one elimination this week. The YouTube channel Fifafooz has hinted that creatives are looking at three options to eliminate someone from the show. It seems people in the VIP room might be told to evict a contestant from Bigg Boss 15. Now, if that happens then Rajiv Adatia is definitely in danger. Umar Riaz will surely save his friends, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal will fight it out for Neha Bhasin. He will not agree for her. There is also a chance that Bigg Boss might ask all the housemates to come to a consensus. There are chances that Weekend Ka Vaar might get extended to Monday because of this drama. Shamita Shetty is expected to be back in time for the shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar. She might come all dressed from home or just be in time. So her fans can relax!

There is a third possibility that makers will open the live voting lines to eliminate someone. This was also said by Fifafooz. In that case, it will be a tough call between Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia. The latter is one of the genuine entertainers on the show. Makers will face immense flak if he is ousted because of some new voting system.