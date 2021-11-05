Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Neha Bhasin warns Pratik Sehajpal to maintain distance from her

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The show is going on well until now and the contestants are currently celebrating Diwali. However, today, we will see two new wild card entries in the show. Yes, it will be Bigg Boss OTT's finalists, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin who will enter the house. We will also see that the housemates will also witness some major twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

The promo of the forthcoming episode shows the contestants go through a tough time as they sacrifice gifts from their families. While some get emotional on receiving the gifts, others get emotional as they lose a chance to get gifts from their family. Another surprising thing would be Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entering the show. Shamita Shetty will be super happy to have Neha and Raqesh in the house. Neha Bhasin will hug Shamita while Raqesh enters in the chimpanzee costume and hugs her from behind.However, it looks like their entry has come as a shock for the other contestants.

As soon as Neha enters, she begins her game. She warns Karan Kundrra and says that he must stop talking about others behind their backs. And the shocking thing is that Neha Bhasin who was Pratik Sehajpal's best friend gives him a stern warning. She pushes him behind when he comes to hug her. The promo shows Neha stopping Pratik from hugging her, exclaiming that she doesn't want him to get into that space. She further tells him to maintain distance from her. "If I don't want to say something, then please don't voice it this time. Because I don't want to be in that space again," she says. Well, this is shocking!