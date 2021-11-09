This is sad news. According to reports, Raqesh Bapat is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house due to a medical emergency. It is believed that he has kidney stones and has been admitted to a hospital. Reports also suggest that he will no longer be a part of the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans bored with Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romance in Bigg Boss 15, Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan wait for hours, Divyanka Tripathi on body positivity and more

The actor complained of pain last night and had to be rushed to a hospital. Raqesh had recently entered the house along with as a wild card contestant.

Raqesh had entered the house disguised as a gorilla. He took of the mask and kissed . For the unversed, Raqesh and Shamita's love story began on Bigg Boss OTT. While both of them fought a lot, they stood by each other in thick and thin.

Raqesh was earlier married to actress Ridhi Dogra, but the two parted ways after 7 years of marriage in 2019. Despite parting ways, both Raqesh and Ridhi have remained good friends. Inside the Bigg Boss house, times when Raqesh felt low, his ex-wife Ridhi has always penned down encouraging words for him. They had released a joint statement saying that they are living separately but continue to be best friends. “Play well. Be well,” she wrote after he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.