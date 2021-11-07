This week, Bigg Boss 15 saw two wild card entries and Raqesh Bapat. Pratik Sehajpal who has had a great rapport with Neha, tried to come and talk to her. But she behaved coldly with him and declared, "I don't want to be in that space again." Her actions have deeply hurt Pratik emotionally. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers bash Salman Khan for not taking Simba Nagpal's class for pushing Umar Riaz in the pool – read tweets

Later, Pratik confronted Neha for her behaviour with him since they were pretty close to each other in Bigg Boss OTT house. Neha and Pratik's closeness had gotten a lot of attention from the audience with their gestures, physical closeness, and emotions. And the families of both the contestants had noticed it too.

But when Neha came inside the house as wildcard contestant, Pratik was taken aback watching her treat him like a stranger. Neha tried to tell Pratik that their closeness was affecting their family members and she doesn't want to do that again.

Neha then accused Pratik of replacing her with someone else citing that she noticed the same pattern she witnessed when they used to talk. Neha asked Pratik to maintain a distance. This left Pratik quite upset with Neha and decided not to communicate with her again.

While it will be interesting to see if Pratik and Neha's friendship will be the same as Bigg Boss OTT or their equations will change this time, we decided to conduct a poll to determine what audience feel about their bond. Should Neha have acknowledged her friendship with Pratik again and been more warm and comforting towards him? or were Neha's action justified because she is a married woman and she should maintain a distance because their friendship was affecting her emotionally?

