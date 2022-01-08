Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla fans remember Umar Riaz's old tweet for violence as reports of his ouster emerges

Umar Riaz has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house if the reports are anything to go. Umar Riaz's fans and his well-wishers from the industry are very shocked with the same. However, Sidharth Shukla's fans have called it KARMA. They are glad that Asim has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. One of Sidharth's fans have shared an old tweet of Umar from 2019 when his brother Asim Riaz was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Asim and Sidharth's friendship turned sour after a couple of weeks. They would be at loggerheads all the time. Umar had tweeted out on violence. And interestingly, he was evicted for violence against Pratik Sehajpal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's eviction angers netizens; 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB' trends while Karanvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta express their shock – view tweets

Umar's tweet read, "Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid hs pushed asim. We want justice for asim! #JusticeForAsim." Fans of Sidharth Shukla have called him out. A fan said, ""Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na"... Audio playing in the background!!!" Another on commented saying, "I swear those words were keep comming In my MIND. SIDHARTH CAN never go wrong in Judging people." Some other tweets said, "what goes around comes around", "Karna comes no matter what", "This is called Karma" and more. Check out the tweets here:

"Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na"... Audio playing in the background!!! #SidharthShukla ? pic.twitter.com/Bb8NHcj9fr — SHIVANI~(SIDHARTH)? (@DarkesttttStorm) January 7, 2022

Bilkul inhone bahr bethkr hamesa apne bhai ko shi or Sid ko glt bataya ..Sid ka behavior inko aggressive lgta tha ..Ab khud ko dekho...Me tho season dekhti bhi nhi lekin jb bhi TV pr biggboss ka dikhate h in Mahan insaan ki Mahaanta hi dikhti h — Simran Tomar (@SSimran7) January 8, 2022

@irealumarriaz BB show khel hai hi patients ka apki maturity ka wo @sidharth_shukla ne kitni kathinaiynose jita ! Wo bhi so called public winner ke maujudgi me, ? Hats off u Sid kitna control kiya hoga apne 4 mnth? It is called KARMA — Nisha ( Kattar Sidhearts ) (@KendreNisha) January 8, 2022

I am highly grateful to God for his 'Elimination... In BB15, it has already proved that Rashmi and Devo did poked #SidharthShukla intentionally. And, they had to confessed their sins..... This is "KARMA".#SidharthShukla #SidHearts #SidNaaz.. — Riya Saha (@BeingRiyaSaha) January 7, 2022

He wanted justice and it is served...biased show hai toh next koi bhai ko mat bhejna — Tania (@Tania89582419) January 7, 2022

I've KARMA kehte he — Sabby (@Sabby94353515) January 7, 2022

KARMA COMES NO MATTER WHAT? — ???????||19DaysToGo?|| (@wanderlust__13) January 7, 2022

What goes around comes around — siddyboy(sekhar) (@SekharRaj98) January 8, 2022

This is called Karma. — TJ1234 (@ChohanTejinder) January 8, 2022

Absolutely true. This is karma. — Anjali Verma (@Anjalivanjal) January 7, 2022

Talking about Umar Riaz's eviction, the reports surfaced last night after Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana tweeted out. , Vikas Gupta lauded Umar for his game in Bigg Boss 15. Umar Riaz's fans are unhappy with the eviction. They have slammed the makers. 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB', 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ', 'BOYCOTT BB15' and more are trending on Twitter as you read this.

Umar has been closest to Karan Kundrra on the show and lately, he grew fond of .