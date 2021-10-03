Bigg Boss 15 has begun. The premiere episode was telecast on October 2 and we saw introducing the contestants. However, Sidharth Shukla’s fans were upset with the makers. The reason was there was no tribute paid to the Bigg Boss 13 winner who passed away on September 2. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere highlights: Salman Khan’s wedding plans, Miesha Iyer’s awkward ‘Mangal’ moment, Umar Riaz – Ieshan Sehgaal’s BIG fight

“#SidharthaShukla sir ko tribute nhi Diya flop hi hoga Inka show kyoki jungle ke Sher ko bhool gye, Now I hate this show,” wrote a user. “Waise I don’t expect anything from anyone but its pretty rude of biggboss show if they don’t mention Sidharth Shukla in tonight’s premiere. This guy came back from hospital in just 2days to serve you trp on platterm,” read another tweet. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali gets special immunity on Salman Khan’s show?

#BiggBoss ne #SidharthaShukla sir ko tribute nhi Diya flop hi hoga Inka show kyoki jungle ke Sher ko bhool gye, Now I hate this show

Miss you @sidharth_shukla sir ????? — Shikha Sidheart? Msdian, (@ShikhaT91233388) October 2, 2021

#SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It’s all about biased trps. — Ammara Khan (@The_AmmaraKhan) October 2, 2021

Sagar #SidharthShukla only will bring TRP to #BB15 also.. Mark my words when contestants start telling audiences that @sidharth_shukla is pulling their legs(both context) in the jungle or in the house!! ??

Tribute should been given!!

GOD SAVE BB15 NOW!#SidNaaz

#SidHearts — shakira (@shaki1708) October 2, 2021

#SidharthShukla No one can take your place in #BiggBoss...Good human ?? pic.twitter.com/2poLCzyuPA — Manizha Shirjani Niazi (@manizha93652943) October 2, 2021

Aj mujhe Asim ko dekh SIDHARTH SHUKLA BHAIYA ki yad aa rhi h #SidharthShukla legend — ideal _Sidharth Bhaiya (@Iamrathoure) October 2, 2021

Just didn't like that #BiggBoss didn't mention anything about #SidharthShukla ?The guy who changed BB viewing experience for all! — WinterOf91 (@WinterOf91) October 2, 2021

It can be recalled that after Sidharth’s demise, Salman had shared a condolence message for actor. “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family.. RIP,” he wrote on Twitter. On Bigg Boss OTT, a teary eyed had said, “Sid was a good son, a great friend and an amazing guy to be around, to be with. His positive vibe, his smile won so many millions of hearts. The love showered by millions of his fans is a proof of how popular and loved he was. Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla. You shall be missed forever." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan FINALLY reveals his marriage plans on the grand premiere of the reality show