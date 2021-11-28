Bigg Boss 15 has been one disastrous season. There are so many things that have gone wrong at different levels. From unfair eliminations to poor tasks and obvious favouritism, the creatives have killed Bigg Boss 15. Today, Salman Khan told the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar that none of them came across as genuine throughout this period of more than one month. He said that they are too image conscious and had no sense of entertainment. Salman Khan said that they want to stick to a herd and play safe. He said no one looks like an original personality except Simba Nagpal. Also Read - Pictures of Shehnaaz Gill wearing Sidharth Shukla's mother's blue kurta and sister's saree will remind you of the bond they shared

Salman Khan gave examples of Gautam Gulati and Sidharth Shukla. He said that Sidharth stood up against 13-14 people when he felt that it was needed. As we know, he is considered as one of the greatest winners of Bigg Boss. In fact, Bigg Boss 13 was an iconic season. Fans of the actor decided to start a trend remembering their hero...

Don't Be A Version Of What Others Want You To Be, Be A Version Of Yourself#SidharthShukla ❤?#WeekendKaVaar ✌ https://t.co/1LhEkDaY2w — pankaj kumar (@pankajk49071539) November 27, 2021

Yeah..happy after a long time..will sleep with a broad grin. Good night @sidharth_shukla ❤️

Well, the mention of Sidharth Shukla brings back a flood of memories. In fact, people who saw Bigg Boss 13 will say it was the best season ever. Whether it was his aggression, sense of humour or dialogues, Sidharth Shukla gave it his 100 per cent. His personality will be missed and how.