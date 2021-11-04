Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Umar Riaz — Are these contestants having the risk of a mid-week elimination?

Bigg Boss 15 will see the Diwali special episode over the weekend. There is immense buzz that we will see the entry of wild cards. It is being widely reported that Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will be entering the show. The two contestants have a curiosity value around them. While Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have a fan following who adore #ShaRa, the camaraderie between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin also has its takers. It will be interesting to see them on the show. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's friendship was talked about immensely on Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan accuses Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal of inappropriately touching her; Karan Kundrra supports her

Moreover, there are chances of a shocking mid-week eviction. We know it is Diwali week and generally makers avoid doing so. But seeing how Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were sent out with aapsi sehmati, the makers can do literally anything. There is a possibility that someone might be sent home. Simba Nagpal looks to be in the risk zone after what happened with Umar Riaz. ICYMI, there was a heated fight between the two where Simba pushed Umar in the pool. This is not all. They are saying that he also made an Attankwadi remark at Umar Riaz. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five big Diwali dhamakas to look forward to in Salman Khan’s show

Now, let us see if the makers decide to evict someone mid-week and bring in more drama for the viewers. These three men look to be in the danger zone. Let us see what happens in the film! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty is jealous of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's friendship? Vote now