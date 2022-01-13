On the Weekend Ka Vaar, announced that Bigg Boss 15 is going to be extended for two weeks. Therefore, the controversial reality show will have its grand finale by January-end. Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. There were reports that a wild card contestants may enter the house. And it seems like Simba Nagpal is going to re-enter the house with Rajiv Adatia as wild card contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash accuses the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty; latter says 'Shame on you'

Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry got delayed. As per the reports, Simba Nagpal was then approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant. Though earlier he denied to re-enter the show, saying he is not interested in useless fights but now as per sources close to him, Simba has decided to be part of Bigg Boss 15 again as a wild card contestant.

Simba was often criticised for just being lazy, sleeping all the time and not contributing much to the show. Post his eviction many called it unfair as he was not evicted on the basis of getting less number of votes but rather because of the housemates. It would be interesting to know how his game is going to be after his entry this time especially with Pratik Sehajpal as he was evicted because of him. The channel has still not confirmed the entry of Simba Nagpal as a wild card contestant.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Umar Riaz was evicted. Several celebrities entered the show to support the housemates, such as Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, and Vishal Singh.