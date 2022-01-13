Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal replaces Vishal Kotian; to re-enter as wild card contestant with Rajiv Adatia? Deets inside

Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry got delayed. Now Simba Nagpal will replace Vishal on Bigg Boss 15.